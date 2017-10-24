Your response to my debut Persian cooking class at Latteria Studio has been incredible! The class sold out in less than a week. And since there were so many of you that were interested, I decided to add a new date for another Persian Cooking Class, with a slightly different menù for the festive Season. The Christmas Edition features pomegranates, pistachios, almonds and walnuts, festivity favorites in the west, and celebration food in Iran.
Please join me on Saturday morning on December 2nd, to chat, talk about the basics of Persian cooking, getting in the mood for Christmas and get our hands busy chopping, cutting, braising and stewing.
When
Saturday December 2nd, at 10 am
Where
Latteria Studio
Via di Ponziano 29, 00152, Rome (Trastevere)
Cost
€79 per person
SOLD OUT
includes cooking lesson, four course lunch, wine and water
Booking
This class has been sold out. Booking is no longer possibile. For priority booking for future courses, write to info{at}labnoo.com.
Menu
To start
Persian Cheese Platter with herbs (vegetarian)
Main Courses
Tah-chin Kadoo: Persian rice cake with pumpkin and caramelised onions (vegetarian)
Fried dates Frittata
Persian Jeweled rice with pistachios, almonds, barberries and candied orange zest (vegan)
Festive Saffron Chicken with Pomegranates and Walnuts
Sides
Mint and Pomegranate salad
Dessert
Persian Love Cake with roses and pistachios
served with cardamom tea
For any other info or details don’t hesitate to contact me! You can find and share content about this cooking class at #PersianCookingClassRome. Continue reading